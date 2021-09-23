3 teens charged with breaking into vehicles in Elmhurst

Three Hazel Crest teens have been charged with breaking into several cars in Elmhurst Wednesday night.

The teens, aged 13, 15 and 17, are charged with one count of burglary to a motor vehicle and two counts of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle.

Additionally, the 13-year-old is charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, authorities said.

At about 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, Elmhurst police officers responded to a call of several individuals pulling on car doors, trying to gain entry into the vehicles.

Allegedly, the juveniles gained entry to three vehicles and burglarized one vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located the juveniles and took them into custody.

At the time of his arrest, the 13-year-old allegedly had a loaded 9 mm pistol with a bullet in the chamber in his possession.

"The allegations against these three juveniles are outrageous," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. "Violent crime has no place in a civilized society and in DuPage County it will be met with the full force of the law, regardless of the defendant’s age. I commend those residents who alerted authorities when they suspected foul play. I thank the Elmhurst Police Department for the quick apprehension of the defendants in this case. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorney Sara Henley for her work in preparing a strong case against the defendants."

The 13-year-old juvenile’s next court appearance is Oct. 21.

The 15-year-old juvenile’s next court appearance is Oct. 20.

The 17-year-old juvenile’s next court appearance is Oct. 22.

"The arrest of the suspects in this case is the direct result of concerned citizens reporting suspicious activity," Ruth said. "I applaud their vigilance and encourage everyone to immediately report any suspicious activity they may observe. I thank DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his staff for their ongoing support and legal guidance.

The judge ordered the juveniles be placed on electronic monitoring and returned home.