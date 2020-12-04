2 U.S. Marshals injured during deadly shootout with fugitive

A fugitive was killed and two U.S. Marshals injured during a shootout with the suspect early Friday in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, said police. An NYPD detective was injured, but not shot, trying to assist one of the marshals.

Three marshals hunting for the suspect took fire as soon as they entered the home on Ely Avenue at 5:30 a.m. where they believed Andrew Sterling, 35, was located, police said. The federal officers were attempting to execute a warrant for Sterling when they were shot. One marshal was struck in the stomach and the other was shot in the leg. Sterling's gun was recovered.

An NYPD detective who was among 20 members of the NYPD Fugitive Task Force who assisted the marshals was injured as he carried one of the marshals to safety, added police.

The marshals were taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The NYPD detective was also expected to recover.

Sterling was wanted for shooting a 28-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a late-night traffic stop in Hyannis, on Cape Cod. The trooper was hospitalized after a round went through his right hand and appeared to have struck his ballistic vest.

Sterling had two more warrants in Massachusetts on charges including identity fraud and assault and battery on a police officer, and he was wanted on narcotics charges in Wyoming, according to police in Massachusetts.

Sterling was believed to be armed and dangerous. Why he ended up in the Bronx was not clear. A second suspect was injured in the shooting and arrested.

SkyFox was over the area where police could be seen gathered outside 4085 Ely Avenue off Edenwald Avenue. An investigation continued hours after the shoot out. Several streets around the scene remained closed.

