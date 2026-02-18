Illinois bill would lower legal blood alcohol limit for drivers

The Brief A proposed Illinois House bill would lower the legal blood alcohol concentration limit from 0.08 to 0.05. The measure was introduced Jan. 7 and assigned to the House Judiciary – Criminal Committee. The bill would amend the Illinois Vehicle Code and make related changes to several other state laws.



Illinois lawmakers are considering a proposal that would lower the legal blood alcohol concentration limit for drivers from 0.08 to 0.05.

What we know:

House Bill 4333 was introduced on Jan. 7. The proposal would amend the Illinois Vehicle Code to change the level at which a driver is presumed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Under current law, a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more creates that presumption. The bill would lower that threshold to 0.05.

In addition to the Vehicle Code, the proposal makes related changes to the Snowmobile Registration and Safety Act, the Boat Registration and Safety Act, and the Workers’ Compensation Act.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Daniel Didech, D-Buffalo Grove, with Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Grayslake, listed as chief co-sponsor.

On Feb. 11, the proposal was assigned to the House Judiciary – Criminal Committee.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the committee will take up the bill for discussion or a vote.

What's next:

If approved by the committee, the full House would then vote on the bill before it can make its way to the Senate and eventually Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.

If signed into law, Illinois would join Utah as the only two states to have a blood alcohol concentration limit of 0.05.