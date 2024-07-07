3 wounded after gunman opens fire near UChicago Medicine: officials

Three people were shot near UChicago Medicine on Sunday morning.

At about 5:20 a.m., Chicago police and University of Chicago police responded to calls of shots fired at 5717 S. Cottage Grove Ave., university officials said.

When officers arrived, they located three people on the sidewalk. All three had gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses at the scene, they saw an occupant of a dark gray SUV point a firearm from the vehicle and fire shots in the direction of several people who were standing near a parked car.

The suspect's SUV then fled southbound on Cottage Grove Avenue away from the Medical Center area.

The victims were transported to the University of Chicago Adult ER to be treated for their wounds, university officials said.

It is unknown at this time if the victims have an affiliation with the university.

Initial reports indicate that this was a targeted shooting. Chicago police are investigating.