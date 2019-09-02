3 year old hit by car after sneaking out of home with 4-year-old brother

A three-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a car in southwest Houston.

It happened a little after 10 p.m. Sunday night on the 7200 block of Bellerive Dr.

Police say the young girl snuck out of her home with her four-year-old brother without their parents noticing.

The siblings were attempting to cross the street when the three year old was hit by a car.

Houston police say the driver stopped immediately and was not speeding or intoxicated.

The girl was taken to Texas Children's Hospital with critical injuries.

At this time no charges have been made.

