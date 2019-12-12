3-year-old shot in arm, seriously wounded in Lawndale

article

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the arm Thursday morning after someone sprayed gunfire in Lawndale, striking a Chicago police vehicle and a man.

A gunman opened fire outside about 9:17 a.m. at a man in the 3300 block of West 13th Street, police said.

A boy seated in a nearby vehicle was hit in the arm by a bullet and rushed to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. His condition has since been stabilized. Another man in the vehicle was uninjured.

The 35-year-old man targeted in the shooting was hit in the heel, police said. He showed up later at Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.

A Chicago police vehicle was also hit by gunfire, but no officers were hurt, police said.

Police have made no arrests.