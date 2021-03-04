31-year-old man falls to death at Archer Heights warehouse

A 31-year-old man fell to his death Wednesday at a warehouse in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

Jose Merchan fell off a "cherry picker," a crane used to raise and lower people, about 1 p.m. at a warehouse located at 4308 W. 44th St., Chicago fire officials said. Another person who fell off was critically injured.

Chicago police could not provide details about the incident.

An autopsy ruled Merchan’s death an accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.