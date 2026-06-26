30 things to do in Chicago this weekend

From the 55th annual Pride Parade to Ed Sheeran, there's something for everyone in Chicago this weekend.

Here's your guide of things to do in Chicago June 26–28.

Concerts around the Chicago area

June 26: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind, & Fire at United Center

June 26: Martin Garrix at Huntington Bank Pavilion

June 27: Ed Sheeran at Soilder Field

June 27: Josh Groban w/ Special Guest Jennifer Hudson at Allstate Arena

June 27: Cumbiatron at House of Blues

June 27: AMERICA at The Chicago Theatre

June 28: Mike Sherm at House of Blues

Sporting events around the Chicago area

June 26–28: Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

June 26: Chicago Sky vs. Portland Fire

June 27: World Cup - Chicago Fire FC Soccer Celebration

June 28: Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces

Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area

June 26–27: Comedy Hour at Annoyance Theatre

June 27: Theater of the Mind

June 27: Champions of Magic

June 27: The 8th Dwarf

June 27: Iceboy! The Musical

Other things to do June 26–28

Logan Sqaure Arts Festival

The Logan Square Arts Festival returns with two music stages, local vendors, food and drinks, plus art installations and live demonstrations Friday through Sunday.

Chicago Taco & Tequila Fest

The Chicago Taco & Tequila Fest will be taking over Wrightwood Park in Lincoln Park Friday and Saturday. The two-day festival features live music, tacos from 13 Chicagoland restaurants, plus an optional tequila tasting and/or margarita flight.

Zoo Fiesta

Lincoln Park Zoo is hosting a family-friendly celebration of Latine culture with live music, food, cultural performances, and discussions about Latin American wildlife during special after-hours access to the grounds on Friday.

Black LGBTQ+ Beach Day

Spend Saturday at 63rd Beach for the Lighthouse Foundation’s celebration of the Black LGBTQ+ community, featuring music, games, food, wellness activities, and more.

Chopin Park Summer Fest

Head to Chopin Park for a summer afternoon filled with live entertainment, diverse food offerings, local artisan shopping, and plenty of community fun on Saturday.

Navy Pier Pride

Mark Pride Month along the lakefront at Navy Pier with drag story time, live entertainment, and appearances by local LGBTQ+ performing groups, including the Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus and the Lakeside Pride Marching Band on Saturday.

West Side Workforce Development & Career Fair

Block Club and BUILD Chicago present a West Side career fair. The event will include a panel discussion, resume reviews, coaching, mock interview stations, speed networking sessions, professional headshots and more on Saturday.

5th Annual Ida B. Wells Festival

The Ida B. Wells Festival returns on Saturday with a day full of events and activities to celebrate Bronzeville and the legacy of Ida B. Wells.

Pepsi Eats Fest Chicago

Pepsi Eats Fest Chicago is taking over Big Star in Wicker Park on Saturday with free Crunch Star Supremes for the first 100 attendees, complimentary bites throughout the night, Big Star favorites available for purchase, live music and the Pepsi Challenge.

55th Annual Chicago Pride Parade

The 55th annual Chicago Pride Parade returns to the landmark LGBTQ+ Northalsted neighborhood on Sunday, stepping off at 11 a.m.

5th Annual Wag N' Shop

The 5th Annual Summer Wag N’ Shop Market brings together 20 plus local small businesses, makers, artisans, bakers, and pet-friendly vendors on Sunday. Attendees can shop for everything from handmade dog treats and pet products to summer-themed portraits, artwork, and gifts.

Inaugural North Side Queer Pride Hosts Pride Weekend

The Inaugural North Side Queer Pride unites Rogers Park for a new, collaborative celebration that brings together multiple neighborhood Pride traditions into one vibrant weekend of community-centered celebration on Sunday.

"Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue" Immersive Experience

The "Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue" is an in-person, immersive, interactive adventure. Visitors will embark on an hour-long, high-stakes collective rescue mission and interactive scavenger hunt on Sunday.

Bike-A-Palooza

The 40th Ward’s Bike-a-Palooza on Sunday, brings together cycling enthusiasts for an afternoon of bike demos, e-bike test rides, and conversations with safety experts and local advocates about getting around on two wheels.