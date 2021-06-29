Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:08 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Jasper County

4 children, 2 adults hurt in Dan Ryan rollover crash

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Four children and two adults were hospitalized following a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

About 3:35 p.m., the driver of a vehicle — with four adults and four children inside — lost control, overturned and came to rest on the left shoulder of I-94 near 47th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Two adults and four children were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The left and middle lanes of Interstate 94 northbound were closed for investigation until about 4:30 p.m., state police said.

The cause of the crash was unknown, according to state police.