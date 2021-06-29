4 children, 2 adults hurt in Dan Ryan rollover crash

Four children and two adults were hospitalized following a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

About 3:35 p.m., the driver of a vehicle — with four adults and four children inside — lost control, overturned and came to rest on the left shoulder of I-94 near 47th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Two adults and four children were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The left and middle lanes of Interstate 94 northbound were closed for investigation until about 4:30 p.m., state police said.

The cause of the crash was unknown, according to state police.