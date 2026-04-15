Illinois doctor accused in $630K Medicare braces fraud scheme: prosecutors

The Brief An Illinois doctor, Alexandria Williams, is being sued for allegedly billing Medicare for medically unnecessary braces she never prescribed after examining patients. The complaint claims she signed pre-filled orders based on telemarketing calls, falsely stating she had evaluated and treated patients with whom she had no relationship. Williams allegedly received about $630,000 from Medicare through this scheme, which involved a telemedicine company whose owner later pleaded guilty.



An Illinois doctor is being sued for billing medically unnecessary braces to Medicare, according to prosecutors.

According to the complaint, Alexandria Williams signed orders for medically unnecessary braces for Medicare beneficiaries that she never examined and who didn't want or need the braces from December 2018 to April 2019. The complaint also states that the signed orders were pre-populated based on telemarketing calls made to Medicare and stated falsehoods, including that Williams had evaluated the patient, discussed the use of braces with the patient, and instructed the patient in follow-up care. Williams didn't contact the beneficiaries herself nor did she have a medical relationship with them, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

At the time of the incident, Williams was a licensed physician in Massachussetts and had ordered braces for Massachusetts beneficiaries.

Williams allegedly received payment for all orders through a staffing company that connected her with Integrated Support Plus. The owner of the telemedicine company pleaded guilty to the scheme in 2020.

The complaint alleges that Williams was paid about $630,000 by Medicare in false claims.