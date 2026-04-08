Cook County jury awards $51 million in missed glucose test case

The Brief A Cook County jury awarded more than $51 million in a medical malpractice case. Attorneys say a missed diagnosis during an ER visit led to a devastating brain injury. The hospital and doctor deny any negligence.



A routine hospital visit for a severe headache turned into a life-changing outcome for a 47-year-old man after what attorneys say was a missed diagnosis.

A Cook County jury has awarded him more than $51 million in his medical malpractice case.

What we know:

According to testimony in Cook County court, John Reinke went to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in 2022 complaining of a severe headache unlike anything he had experienced before.

His attorneys said doctors did not test his blood sugar despite clear risk factors for diabetes, including obesity and a history of gout.

He was diagnosed with a tension headache, given medication, and sent home.

Days later, Reinke was found unresponsive after suffering a cardiac arrest caused by a severe diabetic crisis.

He now has a permanent brain injury and requires round-the-clock care, unable to walk, talk, or eat on his own.

What they're saying:

Attorneys for Reinke argue a simple blood sugar test could have identified the condition and prevented the outcome.

"I hope that screening for diabetes becomes a mantra in emergency rooms across the country so that outcomes like this can be avoided," said attorney Jason Williams.

They also say the verdict could help improve his quality of life, including access to a communication device he can operate with his eyes.

What's next:

Reinke’s legal team says they hope the case raises awareness and leads to more routine diabetes screening in emergency rooms.

OSF Healthcare System and the doctor named in the lawsuit continue to deny any wrongdoing.