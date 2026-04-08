Two men shot on Chicago’s North Side, one critically wounded: police
CHICAGO - A daytime shooting on Chicago’s North Side left two men hospitalized, one in critical condition, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of North Claremont Avenue.
A 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk when an unknown person opened fire, according to Chicago police.
The 31-year-old was shot in the back and left shoulder and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The 24-year-old was shot in the abdomen and transported to the same hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information about the suspect.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.