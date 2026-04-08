Two men shot on Chicago’s North Side, one critically wounded: police

The Brief Two men were shot Wednesday afternoon on Chicago’s North Side; one is in critical condition. The victims, 31 and 24, were on a sidewalk when an unknown person opened fire, police said. No suspect information has been released as the investigation continues.



A daytime shooting on Chicago’s North Side left two men hospitalized, one in critical condition, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of North Claremont Avenue.

A 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk when an unknown person opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The 31-year-old was shot in the back and left shoulder and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 24-year-old was shot in the abdomen and transported to the same hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.