Cherry blossoms return to Chicago's Jackson Park for spring season

The Brief Cherry blossoms returned to the area in Chicago's Jackson Park for the spring season. The area just south of the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, surrounding the Columbia Basin, is home to about 200 cherry blossom trees. In 2013, 120 cherry blossom trees were planted to mark 120 years since the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition.



A stunning display has returned to Jackson Park, as cherry blossoms blanket the area in shades of pink and white.

The annual bloom draws crowds from the city and suburbs, with visitors eager to capture the fleeting springtime spectacle.

What we know:

Jackson Park's famous cherry blossoms are a true sign that spring has arrived.

"Like last year, it's looking to be a really good year," said Dr. Patricia Ward, head scientist of the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

The area just south of the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, surrounding the Columbia Basin, is home to about 200 cherry blossom trees.

"There is nothing like standing underneath one of those cherry blossom trees," said Karen Szyjka, Japanese Garden Curator with the Chicago Park District.

The trees tell the story of friendship and celebration.

"What makes cherry blossoms so unique is that they have that little nick at the end of the petal, and sometimes it's more pronounced than others, but it will look like little hearts floating around," Szyjka said, describing the petals once they've fallen to the ground.

In 2013, 120 cherry blossom trees were planted to mark 120 years since the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition.

Another 50 were added in the years that followed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Chicago.

The budding display is growing larger. This year, an additional set of trees will be installed to mark that continued partnership.

Szyjka, who is also the Chicago Park District's Operations Support Manager, reflected on how the cherry blossom trees have transformed Jackson Park.

"I remember what it was like before there were any trees here, and it brings me so much joy to see people coming out here, just onto the Wooded Island, because before that, not a lot of people wanted to come out here," Szyjka said. "To see people celebrating and taking pictures with their babies and their loved ones, it really makes me feel happy. I mean, the whole idea of cherry blossoms is renewal."

The blossoms are expected to last roughly another week.

"There's something very magical about these cherry blossoms, and I think it's a combination of their inherent beauty. They're kind of ethereal because they come and they go. They are fragile yet robust in their own way, and they bring people together," Ward said.

Dr. Patricia Ward, head scientist of Griffin MSI, said now is the perfect time to plan your visit.

"A lot of them are in bloom, some of them are just getting started, and some haven't emerged yet, so there's still a lot to see, but it's a beautiful sight out here," Ward said. "They were intentionally planted such that their blooming would be staggered over the course of a little bit of time, so you can enjoy them for more than a given day."

There are several varieties of cherry blossom trees in Jackson Park, including Prunus serrulata (Snow Goose), Prunus x subhirtella (Snow Fountains), Prunus x yedoensis (Yoshino), and Prunus serrulata (Accolade).

What's next:

On Saturday, April 25, the Chicago Park District will host Hanami, a Japanese tradition of coming together to admire nature. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to attend.

Visitors can track the progression of the Jackson Park cherry blossoms on the Chicago Park District's website.