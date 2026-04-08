Indiana governor suspends gas tax to ease pain at the pump

The Brief Indiana Gov. Mike Braun temporarily suspended the 7% gas sales tax for 30 days, lowering prices by about 17 cents per gallon. Drivers are feeling the strain of high gas prices—over $4 for regular and $5+ for premium—impacting everyday expenses. While the tax break offers modest relief, some drivers are turning to alternatives like electric vehicles to save money.



Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed an executive order to temporarily suspend the state sales tax on gasoline, giving drivers a price break. They’re happy to hear the news, as they fill their tanks and drain their wallets.

Drivers watch the numbers rise faster at the gas pump. A gallon of regular gas is $4.29, $5.29 for premium in Hammond.

Lucia Munoz was shaking her head. She said, "Lookit, $48 for 11 gallons."

One man spent $85 to fill his Cadillac Escalade.

Indiana’s gas prices were approaching some of the highest in the country. And gas contributes to the price of other necessities.

Lucia Munoz said, "Everything is expensive, groceries, meat."

Santiago Contreras drives from Alsip, Ill. to Indiana and downtown Chicago.

"I gotta get premium gas, and that’s a big impact," Contreras said. "It was $6.20 where I was, so I had to wait to make it back here to get gas, and it’s right on ‘E.’"

Governor Braun’s executive order suspends the state’s 7% sales tax for 30 days, which will reduce a gallon of gas by about 17 cents.

Santiago said, "It’ll help, every cent, makes it easier, little bit."

But to really save on gas, this family drives electric cars.

A Tesla owner laughed about the high price of gasoline. She said, "I have 170 miles to go. If I need more, I just plug in. And we bought another Tesla."