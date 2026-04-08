Chicago weather: Showers return tonight but the spring-like warmth sticks around

What a stunning day! Temperatures soared into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with gusty south winds. We're tracking showers and possibly a brief rumble of thunder tonight as a cold front passes through Chicagoland. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 50s overnight.

A few lingering showers are possible Thursday morning, and then another round of rain will move in on Thursday evening and night. With plenty of dry hours in the mix on Thursday, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected again on Friday with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Warmer air will build into the region again over the weekend.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs around 60 degrees, and then we'll soar into the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Rain and possibly a few storms return Sunday night into Monday.