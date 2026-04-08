Video shows deadly hit-and-run that killed Chicago teen

The Brief Surveillance video shows a man getting out of the SUV after crashing and walking away from the scene. The hit-and-run crash killed 18-year-old Damian Gomez, who was riding his bicycle early Sunday. Chicago Police are looking for the driver who is accused of running a light, hitting Gomez and another car and leaving the scene.



There's new surveillance video that shows the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Damian Gomez.

The backstory:

It happened 1:20 a.m. Sunday in Chicago Lawn, at the intersection of 63rd and Kedzie.

Chicago Police said a man driving a red 2015 Ford Explorer was speeding east down 63rd, ran the red light, hit Gomez and then collided with a silver car that was traveling southbound.

A 22-year-old woman riding in the red SUV was taken to Christ Hospital with injuries and listed in critical condition, while a 60-year-old woman in the silver car was treated at the scene.

The video:

One angle of the crash has the camera pointed west at the corner of 63rd and Kedzie. A man on a bicycle can be seen on the sidewalk on Kedzie crossing at 63rd going south and has the right-of-way. The man on the bicycle is out of view, but then what appears to be a car speeds down 63rd going east. A crash can be heard as well as cars swerving, another crash, and then the driver crashes into a pole. About ten seconds after the car comes to a rest, a man gets out of the driver's side, walks around the car, as pieces of the car are scattered on the street and sidewalk. The man walks, then jogs away from the scene.

Another angle of the crash has the camera pointing east at the corner of 63rd and Kedzie. The full video is graphic in nature. It shows a man who appears to get knocked off of his bicycle and into the street. Then, a silver car appears to hit and run over the man. The family of Gomez confirmed authorities found the victim underneath the other car involved in the crash. The man, who is accused of walking away from the crash, is also seen jogging away from his car and past the silver car and Gomez. The man slows down to a walk, appears to look in their direction and then keeps walking away.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, a memorial for Gomez was growing at the intersection where the crash took place.

Bryan Flores said he's been friends with Gomez since high school, and spent many summers with him. Flores said he's reviewed the surveillance video of what happened Sunday, and wants to speak to the driver who left the scene.

"Just think about your family," said Flores. "Hopefully, you can understand the pain that his family is feeling, and the pain your family would feel the same. I wish that the family can get justice for what's happened."

On Monday, Gomez's mother, Claudia Torres, said her son was on his last food delivery for DoorDash. Around 12:30 a.m., Torres said she spoke with her son, who said he was going to come home after the delivery.

Torres said her son would usually call her when he was on his way home. That never happened on Sunday. She called him multiple times in the early morning hours of Easter, but he never picked up and never came back home.

Later that morning, she called him again, but this time, a Chicago police officer answered, who told her that she needed to come to the police station.

"He was a good brother, good son, my hero, my world, my life," said Torres. "He wanted to find a job and start providing and being responsible."

Torres said her son graduated from Hubbard High School last year and was going to turn 19-years-old in June. On top of working as food delivery driver for DoorDash, Torres said her son also worked as a security guard. She said her son was beginning to find his way and considered himself "the man of the house."

"I had so many plans, I was going to take them out and spend time with them, celebrate, be together," said Torres, describing what they had planned for Easter Sunday.

This tragedy is also impacting Gomez's aunt, Natalia Torres.

"My heart is shaking. It has shattered the same way that my sister, she feels a pain in her heart," said Natalia Torres. "I'm angry. I want justice. I want the person that did this to my nephew. I want him to pay. He needs to be arrested for what he did, running away. You could run away, but we're going to find you."

What's next:

Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash. CPD has not identified the suspect in this fatal hit-and-run crash.

It's also unclear if the passenger of the red SUV will cooperate with police.