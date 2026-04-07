Chicago protesters demand action after President Trump's Iran scare

The Brief Chicago protesters marched downtown, opposing Trump’s threat toward Iran and calling for his removal from office. Trump later announced a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran after warning of catastrophic consequences. Activists expressed distrust of the ceasefire and concern for civilians in Iran.



Anti-war protesters marched from Federal Plaza through downtown Chicago, urging Congress to act against President Donald Trump after he posted on Truth Social that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if a deal with Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz was not reached.

Hours later, Trump announced that a deal had been reached with Iran on a two-week ceasefire.

What we know:

Trump’s initial threat sparked outrage among protesters before the ceasefire was announced. Demonstrators called for the president’s removal from office.

Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council, said, "We cannot go around starting wars. We cannot go around the world being a bully and terrorizing people."

Activist Jay Becker said, "In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America. Trump must go now."

Protesters also gathered outside Trump Tower.

Near the Wrigley Building, members of Chicago 4 Iran said they do not trust Trump’s claim of a ceasefire. They urged the public to distinguish between Iran’s government and its people, who they say have suffered under the regime.

Sepideh Sanie, of Chicago4Iran, said, "We’re scared for loved ones, we have family back home, we have our friends back home. The Iranian people have been suffering for more than four decades inside Iran. They literally are prisoners of that regime."

What's next:

The two-week ceasefire plan allows Iran and Oman to charge fees on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.

Trump said the two weeks will give negotiators time to finalize a long-term peace deal.