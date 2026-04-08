Mayor Johnson appointments face scrutiny amid harassment allegations

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson announced new appointments, including a Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and a CDOT commissioner, but some aldermen are hesitant to approve them. Concerns stem from allegations by former official Nancy Andrade, who accused the mayor’s staff of harassment and a hostile work environment. The mayor’s office denies the claims, while some city council members say they will scrutinize the appointments more closely.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced some major new appointments Wednesday, including a new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Emmanuel Andre, and appointing William Cheaks as the new Commissioner for the Chicago Department of Transportation.

But after a spate of recent complaints, some alders are thinking twice about rubber-stamping some of the mayor's picks.

What they're saying:

The 32nd ward Alderman Scott Waguespack says the treatment of former City Human Relations Commissioner Nancy Andrade was "appalling."

On Tuesday night, Fox Chicago reported on scathing emails where Andrade accused the mayor's senior leadership of a culture of harassment.

In a March 12 email, Andrade told Mayoral Chief of Staff Cristina Pacione Zayas and Chief Equity Officer Karla Kupe that their behavior toward her was "egregious, shameful, disturbing, hostile, bullying, utterly unethical and unprofessional. The hostile workplace allegations are allegations I should be making against yourself."

Waguespack says the trend is disturbing, given similar comments from now fired former Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Garien Gatewood.

RELATED: Ex-Chicago official’s emails accuse mayor’s staff of ‘lies’ and ‘hostile work environment’

"The pattern we're seeing here is disturbing, saying anyone who challenges us and calls out harassment and any forms of governing, that's unethical. They're immediately shown the door and forced out," Waguespack told Fox Chicago.

The lengthy email from Andrade alleges that the dispute with the mayor's staff centered around a report on antisemitism she and her office prepared. She says the mayor's office wanted to dilute mention of "Jewish Lives Matter" and make it more centered around "All Lives Matter."

Andrade says the mayor's staff prevented her from communicating with prominent Jewish American organizations and prevented some testimony from survivors of anti-Semitic hate crimes at a September public hearing.

"It's pretty appalling what they did," she said. "We know there's pushback from anyone who tries to challenge this administration. Who knows what other reports have been 'cleaned up' in a way this administration wants instead of addressing heartfelt issues people are experiencing."

The other side:

On Tuesday night, the mayor's office denied Andrade's account, saying the accusations have no basis and directly contradict prior communications between all the parties involved.

Waguespack says the city council will have to take another look before simply confirming the mayor's new appointees — like his pick for CDOT Commissioner William Cheaks — in light of the recent turmoil at the top.