Chicago man already on probation arrested again at CTA station, officials say

The Brief A 40-year-old Chicago man on probation was arrested March 31 at a Red Line station. Officers reportedly found a loaded gun in his backpack during a search. He faces felony charges and is being held in Cook County Jail.



A Chicago man already on probation for a federal weapons offense is facing new gun charges after allegedly being found with a loaded firearm at a South Side CTA station.

What we know:

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. March 31 at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line stop.

Officers conducting a routine check of the platform reported seeing Carl Adams cross between train cars using emergency doors, which they say is both a safety hazard and a violation of CTA rules.

Adams was taken into custody for disorderly conduct, authorities said. During a safety pat down and search of his backpack, officers found a loaded gun.

Carl Adams

Sheriff's police said Adams had an expired FOID card, no concealed carry license, and was already on probation for a federal weapons-related offense.

He is now charged with two felonies:

Aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Felon in possession of a weapon.

He also faces a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

What's next:

Adams appeared in court April 1 when a judge ordered him held in custody at the Cook County Jail.