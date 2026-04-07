Chicago man already on probation arrested again at CTA station, officials say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man already on probation for a federal weapons offense is facing new gun charges after allegedly being found with a loaded firearm at a South Side CTA station.
What we know:
According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. March 31 at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line stop.
Officers conducting a routine check of the platform reported seeing Carl Adams cross between train cars using emergency doors, which they say is both a safety hazard and a violation of CTA rules.
Adams was taken into custody for disorderly conduct, authorities said. During a safety pat down and search of his backpack, officers found a loaded gun.
Carl Adams
Sheriff's police said Adams had an expired FOID card, no concealed carry license, and was already on probation for a federal weapons-related offense.
He is now charged with two felonies:
- Aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.
- Felon in possession of a weapon.
He also faces a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
What's next:
Adams appeared in court April 1 when a judge ordered him held in custody at the Cook County Jail.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.