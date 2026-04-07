Drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side leaves 16-year-old dead

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. The victim, between 16 and 20, was shot while walking on Coles Avenue and later died at the hospital. Police have made no arrests, and Area Two detectives are investigating.



A 16-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was walking north on Coles Avenue near 78th Street around 9:13 a.m. when a white car pulled up with several people inside and someone started shooting, according to police.

The boy was shot several times and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died.

There were no other injuries reported. Police have not announced any arrests.

Area Two detectives are investigating.