O’Hare ranked most stressful airport in U.S., study finds

The Brief Chicago's O'Hare International Aiport ranked the most stressful airport in the U.S. in a recent study. Delays, parking rates and the long commute to city center contributed to the ranking. Three New York City area airports also ranked among the most stressful.



Traveling through O’Hare International Airport may come with more stress than expected, according to a new study ranking the busiest airports across the country.

What we know:

A report from airport transfer provider Mozio found O’Hare is the most stressful airport in the U.S., earning a score of 8.42 out of 10.

Researchers analyzed factors including flight delays, parking costs and travel time to downtown areas.

Dig deeper:

The study found that only 74.6% of flights depart within 15 minutes of their scheduled time at O’Hare, meaning delays are more likely to be part of the travel experience.

Parking is another factor, with daily rates averaging $43, while the drive from the airport to Chicago Union Station takes about an hour, one of the longest commute times among major U.S. airports and their respective landmarks.

Big picture view:

O’Hare wasn’t alone in ranking high for stress. Three New York City airports – LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport – all landed in the top five.

LaGuardia recorded the highest daily parking rate at $80.

RELATED STORY: Southwest Airlines to end service at O’Hare, shift Chicago flights to Midway

What they're saying:

Nicole Kerr, CEO of Mozio, said the findings come as travel demand continues to climb, with millions of Americans expected to fly in the coming months.

She noted Chicago travelers face one of the longest trips from the airport to the city center, adding that pre-booking transportation may help reduce stress.

View the full report here.