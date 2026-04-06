4 charged with fleeing police in separate Chicago-area incidents

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The Brief Four people have been charged in DuPage County with aggravated fleeing and eluding police in separate incidents. Prosecutors say each defendant engaged in dangerous driving, including high-speed chases and wrong-way travel. All four were denied pretrial release as officials warn of a sharp rise in these cases.



DuPage County authorities have charged four people in separate incidents with aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

What we know:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the arrests were made over the past week by the Illinois State Police and local departments in Addison, West Chicago and Westmont.

Each suspect faces at least one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, a Class 4 felony, along with additional misdemeanor or traffic-related charges. In all four cases, judges granted prosecutors’ requests to deny pretrial release.

Prosecutors allege 25-year-old Ivan Rankins fled a Westmont officer at speeds reaching 110 mph before abandoning his vehicle, while 20-year-old Angelo Navarro is accused of leading Addison police on a chase through residential streets, ignoring stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic.

Authorities said 20-year-old Carlos Barrera fled West Chicago police at speeds near 100 mph and struck another vehicle during the pursuit, and 41-year-old Dionna Curtis is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 88 while intoxicated and nearly colliding with a semi-truck.

By the numbers:

Berlin said DuPage County recorded 409 fleeing and eluding cases in 2025, a 159% increase over five years, calling the trend "completely unacceptable."

He said law enforcement agencies are using expanded tools, including helicopters and drones, to apprehend offenders and reduce the risk to the public.