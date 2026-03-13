Southwest Airlines to end service at O’Hare, shift Chicago flights to Midway

The Brief Southwest Airlines will end service at O'Hare International Airport on June 4. The airline said it will focus its Chicago-area operations at Chicago Midway International Airport instead. Southwest plans to operate up to 244 daily flights from Midway to more than 80 destinations.



Southwest Airlines will discontinue service at O'Hare International Airport beginning this summer.

What we know:

The last day Southwest will operate out of the Northwest Side airport will be June 4.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said the decision is part of its ongoing effort to streamline operations. The airline cited complexities of operating at O'Hare and said it continues to serve the Chicago region through its longtime hub at Midway International Airport.

Southwest said its Midway operation will offer up to 244 daily departures and serve more than 80 nonstop destinations.

The airline noted that the 15 markets it currently serves from O’Hare will continue to be available from Midway.

The airline has operated at Midway for 41 years while it has only operated at O'Hare since 2021.

Southwest said employees affected by the closure of O’Hare operations will be able to bid for open positions throughout the airline’s network, including jobs at Midway.