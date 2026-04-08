String of car break-ins target work vehicles in Loop, West Loop: police

The Brief Car burglaries in the Loop/West Loop are targeting construction equipment in parked vehicles. Suspects (1–4 men in dark clothing) have damaged cars; one incident involved a gun. Thefts occurred March 26–April 4; police urge precautions and reporting tips.



Chicago police are warning the public about car burglaries targeting construction equipment in the Loop and West Loop.

In each of the incidents, the victims' locked car was parked in public parking spots or in non-residential parking garages. The offenders damaged the cars and stole construction equipment from inside. In one of the incidents, the offenders pointed a gun toward the car's owner to keep the owner from recording them with his cell phone.

The suspects have been described as one to four Black men wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black pants.

Dates and locations:

500 block of S. Wabash Ave on March 26 at 7:40 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

500 block of W. Van Buren St on March 26 at 8:13 a.m. (West Loop)

600 block of W. Washington Blvd on March 27 at 7:06 a.m. (West Loop)

600 block of W. Monroe St on March 28 at 7:20 a.m. (West Loop)

500 block of S. Wabash Ave on March 30 at 7:05 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

300 block of S. Wabash Ave on March 30 at 11:41 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

600 block of S. State St on April 1 at 7:45 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

900 block of S. Michigan Ave on April 2 from 10:20 till 3:10 p.m. (Chicago Loop)

300 block of S. Wacker Dr on April 3 from 6:00 till 7:30 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

300 block of S. Wabash Ave on April 4 at 6:00 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

300 block of S. Wabash Ave on April 4 at 7:44 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

0-100 block of N. Wacker Dr on April 4 at 8:25 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

What you can do:

Police recommend that people park in well-lit areas away from larger cars that may offer privacy to any thief breaking in. They also recommend replacing any broken locks, keeping valuable items hidden inside a car, clearly marking all tools with company logos to make them harder to resell, being aware of your surroundings at all times, and calling 911 if you're a victim.

Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-3-011.