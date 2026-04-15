Chicago Blues Festival 2026 lineup announced; full schedule released

The Brief The 2026 Chicago Blues Festival will take place June 4–7 with free performances across multiple venues in the city. The event begins at Ramova Theatre, continues at Millennium Park and finishes with a Maxwell Street celebration. Perfomers include Taj Mahal and The Phantom Blues Band, Dexter Allen, Jaye Hammer and more.



The City of Chicago has announced the lineup for the 2026 Chicago Blues Festival.

What we know:

The festival opens Thursday, June 4, with a ticketed (but free to reserve) kickoff event at Ramova Theatre.

From Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7, the festival moves to Millennium Park, where performances run daily from noon to 9 p.m.

Headlining moments include a tribute to Alligator Records’ 55th anniversary, a celebration of Billy Branch’s 75 years in music, and a tribute honoring Mama Yancey and Big Mama Thornton.

What they're saying:

"Chicago is the birthplace of modern blues," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. This festival reflects the sound, soul and resilience that define our city."

Chicago Blues Festival Lineup:

Thursday, June 4 — Ramova Theatre

6–7 p.m. — Mississippi Blues Trail panel discussion

7:15–8:30 p.m. — John Primer: Tribute to Theresa’s Lounge

8:45–10:15 p.m. — Willie Clayton

Friday, June 5 — Millennium Park

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45–4:45 p.m. — Marquise Knox

5–6 p.m. — C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band

6:15–7:15 p.m. — Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

7:30–9 p.m. — Alligator Records 55th anniversary showcase

Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

Noon–1:15 p.m. — Mississippi Marshall

1:30–2:45 p.m. — Big Time Rhythm and Blues Band

3–4:15 p.m. — Eden Brent

4–5:45 p.m. — Ra’shad the Blues Kid

Rosa’s Lounge Stage (North Promenade)

12:30–1:45 p.m. — Nick Alexander Blues Band

2–3:15 p.m. — Funky MojoDaddy

3:30–4:45 p.m. — Mike Wheeler Band with Demetria Taylor

5–6:15 p.m. — Tom Holland and the Shuffle Kings

6:30–7:45 p.m. — Freddie Dixon Blues Band

Wrigley Square

Noon–12:45 p.m. — Walter H. Dyett High School

1–1:45 p.m. — Chicago West Community Music Center

2–2:45 p.m. — Curie Metro High School

3–3:45 p.m. — The People’s Music School

4–4:45 p.m. — Kenwood Academy

5:15–6:15 p.m. — Meaza Joy

6:45–7:45 p.m. — VanderCook College of Music

Saturday, June 6 — Millennium Park

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

4–5 p.m. — Dylan Triplett

5:15–6:15 p.m. — Shakura S’Aida

6:30–7:30 p.m. — Ruthie Foster

7:45–9 p.m. — Billy Branch 75th anniversary performance

Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

Noon–1:15 p.m. — John Clayton White

1:30–2:45 p.m. — Anissa Hampton

3–4:15 p.m. — Cuz Band

4:30–5:45 p.m. — Dexter Allen

Rosa’s Lounge Stage (North Promenade)

12:30–1:45 p.m. — Theo Huff and the Legacy Band

2–3:15 p.m. — Melody Angel

3:30–4:45 p.m. — Nick Moss Band

5–6:15 p.m. — Gerry Hundt Trio

6:30–7:45 p.m. — Oscar Wilson Blues Band

Wrigley Square

Noon–12:45 p.m. — WDCB Presents

1–1:45 p.m. — Nicholas Senn High School

2–2:45 p.m. — BandWith Chicago

3–3:45 p.m. — Blues Kids of America jam session

4–4:45 p.m. — Whitney M. Young High School

5:15–6:15 p.m. — Chicago Blues Revival

6:45–7:45 p.m. — Midwest Young Artist Conservatory

Sunday, June 7 — Millennium Park

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45–5 p.m. — Women in Blues tribute

5:15–6:15 p.m. — Sue Foley

6:30–7:30 p.m. — Chris Cain

7:45–9 p.m. — Taj Mahal and the Phantom Blues Band

Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

Noon–1:15 p.m. — Libby Rae Watson with Bill Steber

1:30–2:45 p.m. — Fred T and the Band

3–4:15 p.m. — Mzz Reese and Reese’s Pieces

4:30–5:45 p.m. — Jaye Hammer

Rosa’s Lounge Stage (North Promenade)

12:30–1:45 p.m. — A Patch of Blues

2–3:15 p.m. — Dan Souvigny Band with Carlos Johnson

3:30–4:45 p.m. — Bob Stroger

5–6:15 p.m. — Rick King’s Royal Hustle

6:30–7:45 p.m. — Gerald McClendon and the A-Team Band

Wrigley Square

Noon–12:45 p.m. — Wendy and DB

1–1:45 p.m. — King College Prep

2–2:45 p.m. — Jones College Prep

3–3:45 p.m. — Will Carter Music

4–4:45 p.m. — Alex Olson

5:15–6:15 p.m. — Knott Us Band

6:45–7:45 p.m. — Chicago Academy for the Arts

Sunday, June 7 — Maxwell Street

10–11 a.m. — DJ James Porter

11 a.m.–noon — Studebaker John’s Maxwell Street Kings

12:30–1:30 p.m. — John Primer and Steve Bell

2–3 p.m. — Harmonica Hinds Duo

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