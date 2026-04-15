Chicago Blues Festival 2026 lineup announced; full schedule released
CHICAGO - The City of Chicago has announced the lineup for the 2026 Chicago Blues Festival.
What we know:
The festival opens Thursday, June 4, with a ticketed (but free to reserve) kickoff event at Ramova Theatre.
From Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7, the festival moves to Millennium Park, where performances run daily from noon to 9 p.m.
Headlining moments include a tribute to Alligator Records’ 55th anniversary, a celebration of Billy Branch’s 75 years in music, and a tribute honoring Mama Yancey and Big Mama Thornton.
What they're saying:
"Chicago is the birthplace of modern blues," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. This festival reflects the sound, soul and resilience that define our city."
Chicago Blues Festival Lineup:
Thursday, June 4 — Ramova Theatre
- 6–7 p.m. — Mississippi Blues Trail panel discussion
- 7:15–8:30 p.m. — John Primer: Tribute to Theresa’s Lounge
- 8:45–10:15 p.m. — Willie Clayton
Friday, June 5 — Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
- 3:45–4:45 p.m. — Marquise Knox
- 5–6 p.m. — C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band
- 6:15–7:15 p.m. — Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite
- 7:30–9 p.m. — Alligator Records 55th anniversary showcase
Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)
- Noon–1:15 p.m. — Mississippi Marshall
- 1:30–2:45 p.m. — Big Time Rhythm and Blues Band
- 3–4:15 p.m. — Eden Brent
- 4–5:45 p.m. — Ra’shad the Blues Kid
Rosa’s Lounge Stage (North Promenade)
- 12:30–1:45 p.m. — Nick Alexander Blues Band
- 2–3:15 p.m. — Funky MojoDaddy
- 3:30–4:45 p.m. — Mike Wheeler Band with Demetria Taylor
- 5–6:15 p.m. — Tom Holland and the Shuffle Kings
- 6:30–7:45 p.m. — Freddie Dixon Blues Band
Wrigley Square
- Noon–12:45 p.m. — Walter H. Dyett High School
- 1–1:45 p.m. — Chicago West Community Music Center
- 2–2:45 p.m. — Curie Metro High School
- 3–3:45 p.m. — The People’s Music School
- 4–4:45 p.m. — Kenwood Academy
- 5:15–6:15 p.m. — Meaza Joy
- 6:45–7:45 p.m. — VanderCook College of Music
Saturday, June 6 — Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
- 4–5 p.m. — Dylan Triplett
- 5:15–6:15 p.m. — Shakura S’Aida
- 6:30–7:30 p.m. — Ruthie Foster
- 7:45–9 p.m. — Billy Branch 75th anniversary performance
Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)
- Noon–1:15 p.m. — John Clayton White
- 1:30–2:45 p.m. — Anissa Hampton
- 3–4:15 p.m. — Cuz Band
- 4:30–5:45 p.m. — Dexter Allen
Rosa’s Lounge Stage (North Promenade)
- 12:30–1:45 p.m. — Theo Huff and the Legacy Band
- 2–3:15 p.m. — Melody Angel
- 3:30–4:45 p.m. — Nick Moss Band
- 5–6:15 p.m. — Gerry Hundt Trio
- 6:30–7:45 p.m. — Oscar Wilson Blues Band
Wrigley Square
- Noon–12:45 p.m. — WDCB Presents
- 1–1:45 p.m. — Nicholas Senn High School
- 2–2:45 p.m. — BandWith Chicago
- 3–3:45 p.m. — Blues Kids of America jam session
- 4–4:45 p.m. — Whitney M. Young High School
- 5:15–6:15 p.m. — Chicago Blues Revival
- 6:45–7:45 p.m. — Midwest Young Artist Conservatory
Sunday, June 7 — Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
- 3:45–5 p.m. — Women in Blues tribute
- 5:15–6:15 p.m. — Sue Foley
- 6:30–7:30 p.m. — Chris Cain
- 7:45–9 p.m. — Taj Mahal and the Phantom Blues Band
Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)
- Noon–1:15 p.m. — Libby Rae Watson with Bill Steber
- 1:30–2:45 p.m. — Fred T and the Band
- 3–4:15 p.m. — Mzz Reese and Reese’s Pieces
- 4:30–5:45 p.m. — Jaye Hammer
Rosa’s Lounge Stage (North Promenade)
- 12:30–1:45 p.m. — A Patch of Blues
- 2–3:15 p.m. — Dan Souvigny Band with Carlos Johnson
- 3:30–4:45 p.m. — Bob Stroger
- 5–6:15 p.m. — Rick King’s Royal Hustle
- 6:30–7:45 p.m. — Gerald McClendon and the A-Team Band
Wrigley Square
- Noon–12:45 p.m. — Wendy and DB
- 1–1:45 p.m. — King College Prep
- 2–2:45 p.m. — Jones College Prep
- 3–3:45 p.m. — Will Carter Music
- 4–4:45 p.m. — Alex Olson
- 5:15–6:15 p.m. — Knott Us Band
- 6:45–7:45 p.m. — Chicago Academy for the Arts
Sunday, June 7 — Maxwell Street
- 10–11 a.m. — DJ James Porter
- 11 a.m.–noon — Studebaker John’s Maxwell Street Kings
- 12:30–1:30 p.m. — John Primer and Steve Bell
- 2–3 p.m. — Harmonica Hinds Duo
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The Source: This article contains information from The City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.