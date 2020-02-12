4 critically injured after Metra train hits vehicle in Scottsdale

article

A Metra train hit a vehicle at a railroad crossing Wednesday in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side.

Outbound SouthWest Service train 833 hit the vehicle about 7:30 p.m. near 87th Street and Pulaski Road, according to Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom.

Two adults were taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. Another two were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were also listed in critical condition.

The train, which was scheduled to arrive at the Orland Park 179th Street station at 8:02 p.m., remains halted, Dahlstrom said.

Chicago police did not have additional details about the crash.