4 displaced after Irving Park fire

A house fire Thursday left four people homeless in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

About 5 a.m., fire crews responded to calls of a blaze in the 3700 block of North Kostner Avenue, and found the back porch of a residence in flames, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson. The fire was struck out about 20 minutes later.

No injures were reported, fire officials said. Four adults were displaced.

The Red Cross has been notified about the situation, fire officials said.

Late Wednesday evening, a fire in Logan Square displaced seven people.

No further information was immediately available.