4 injured after erratic driver crashes into restaurant in the Loop

Four people were injured after an erratic driver crashed into a restaurant in the Loop Saturday morning.

The crash occurred in the 300 block of West Chicago.

At about 2:45 a.m., police said a white Dodge Charger was driving erratically in the middle of the intersection when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle jumped the curb and crashed into a restaurant, police said.

The driver and a male passenger then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Two female guests who were dining at the restaurant at the time of the crash sustained minor injuries.

They were transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

A third female and a male who were also guests at the restaurant sustained minor injuries.

They were also transported to the hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported, and no one is currently in custody.