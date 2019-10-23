4 men wanted in connection with armed carjackings in Portage Park: police

Chicago police are searching for four men wanted in connection with a pair of armed carjackings in Portage Park on the North Side.

In each incident, a group of four Hispanic men approach a lone female while she is in her car, demand the car at gunpoint, while two men get in the car and the other two flee in a getaway car described as a dark-colored Honda CRV, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

These carjackings happened about 9:20 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 21, in the 3900 block of North Major Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.