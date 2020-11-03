4 shot, 1 fatally, Monday in Chicago

Four people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday in Chicago.

A man was shot and killed in Austin on the West Side, according to police.

About 7:40 p.m., the 31-year-old was in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, striking him in the hip area, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was driving about 10:20 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Morgan Street when someone fired shots at him from another vehicle, police said.

Advertisement

The man was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Earlier in the afternoon a man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was on the sidewalk about 4:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Ada Street when someone pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire, striking him in the leg and arm, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 23-year-old man was in good condition after being shot in his head in Austin on the West Side.

He was inside a vehicle at 12:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Kamerling Avenue when shots rang out, police said in a statement.

Paramedics took an adult man to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police and fire officials said.

Twenty-nine people were shot, 4 of them fatally, Halloween weekend in Chicago.