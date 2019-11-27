4 shot, 2 fatally in Tuesday in Chicago

article

Four people were shot, two of them fatally Tuesday in Chicago, including a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in South Chicago.

The man was walking on the sidewalk about 9:13 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Crandon Avenue when a male approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot multiple times in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about his death.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a vehicle in Park Manor on the South Side.

He was inside a vehicle about 3:55 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Langley Avenue when someone in another vehicle drove up and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck multiple times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about his death.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

As for non-fatal shootings, a 22-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 9:07 p.m. in the 5800 block of South May Street when two people approached him, produced handguns and opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and back, and his condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No arrests have been made, and Area South detectives are investigating.

About an hour prior, a 19-year-old man was wounded when he was shot during an argument in Englewood on the South Side.

He was arguing with someone about 7:53 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the foot, and his condition was stabilized at Holy Cross Hospital.

Officers took a suspect into custody after a brief foot chase, police said. A weapon was also recovered.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Tuesday’s shootings come after a Monday where three people were shot citywide.