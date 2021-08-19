4 wounded, 1 critically, after being shot inside a business on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Four men were shot inside of a business in Grand Boulevard on Chicago's South Side Thursday evening.
The shooting occurred in the 300 block of East 47th Street just before 4:10 p.m.
The four victims were inside a commercial business when two unknown suspects produced handguns and fired shots, Chicago police said.
A 30-year-old was struck in the chest and is in critical condition.
A 36-year-old was struck in the head and ankle and is listed in good condition.
Another 36-year-old man was shot in the wrist and is in good condition.
A 60-year-old man was struck in the thigh and is in good condition.
There are no offenders in custody.