4 wounded, 1 critically, after being shot inside a business on Chicago's South Side

Four men were shot inside of a business in Grand Boulevard on Chicago's South Side Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of East 47th Street just before 4:10 p.m.

The four victims were inside a commercial business when two unknown suspects produced handguns and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 30-year-old was struck in the chest and is in critical condition.

A 36-year-old was struck in the head and ankle and is listed in good condition.

Another 36-year-old man was shot in the wrist and is in good condition.

A 60-year-old man was struck in the thigh and is in good condition.

There are no offenders in custody.