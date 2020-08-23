43 shot, 4 fatally, so far this weekend in Chicago

Four people have been killed and 39 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

The latest attack killed a 27-year-old man Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was shot in the chest and pelvis during an argument about 6:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Komensky Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A shooting Saturday left one person dead in Austin on the West Side.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was found unresponsive outside with a gunshot wound to the head about 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was shot to death and another was critically wounded about three hours earlier in South Chicago.

They were at a gathering at 2:04 a.m. on a porch in the 8500 block of South Burley Avenue when a male got out of a vehicle and shot at them, police said. A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and abdomen and died at the scene. The other man, 32, was hit in the abdomen and leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Nearly two hours before that, another man was killed and two other people were hurt in Austin on the West Side.

They were standing outside at 12:13 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lorel Avenue when someone got out of a black Jeep Cherokee and opened fire, police said. A 26-year-old man was shot in the neck, chest and leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were each hit in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

In non-fatal shootings, two triple shootings happened within an hour of each other Sunday.

Three men were shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

A 41-year-old, a 26-year-old and a 24-year-old were shot about 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Fillmore Street, police said. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Less than an hour earlier, three more people were shot on the Near West Side.

They were shot about 4:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, police said.

A 23-year-old woman hit in the chest and abdomen and a 29-year-old man shot in the arm were listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital, police said. A 33-year-old shot in the head was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Saturday night, a teenage boy was shot in Austin.

The 17-year-old was sitting on a porch about 11:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Chicago Avenue when four or five males in dark clothing approached and started shooting, according to police. He was shot in the left calf and was dropped off at Loretto Hospital in good condition.

Three people were wounded Saturday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The shooting happened at 2:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Albany Avenue, police said. A 37-year-old woman was found outside with a gunshot wound to her leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 20-year-old man shot in the arm and leg was taken to the same hospital in good condition. A 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About an hour and a half before that, a man and woman were shot in a drive-by in the same neighborhood.

They were outside with a group about 1:25 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard when a male fired shots from a black sedan, according to police. A 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and a friend drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition. A 39-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to Rush University Medical Center in serious condition.

The weekend’s first shooting left two men injured Friday evening in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The men, 22 and 29, were on the street about 5:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Augusta Boulevard when they heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. The 22-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back. The older man was hit in the back and leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

At least 22 other people have been injured by gunfire in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend saw 64 people shot across the city, seven of them fatally. A 12-year-old boy and six teenagers were among those wounded.