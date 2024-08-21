Expand / Collapse search

43-year-old man shot by someone he knew during argument in Englewood

By Jenna Carroll
Published  August 21, 2024 6:52pm CDT
Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument in Englewood Wednesday night. 

At about 4:58 p.m., a 43-year-old man was in the 1000 block of West Marquette when he was shot by someone he knew during an argument, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his back and leg. Police said he was listed in fair condition.

A suspect was located shortly after the shooting and placed in custody. A handgun was recovered.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident. 