5 hurt, 1 critically, in Logan Square stabbing

Four men and a woman were wounded in a stabbing Thursday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side

The group was arguing in an apartment around 1:14 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Kedzie Avenue when two of them began stabbing each other, police said.

A 37-year-old man suffered stab wounds to the chest and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Another man, 35, was stabbed in the legs and head and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

A 36-year-old man was also stabbed in the head and taken to St. Mary's Hospital in fair condition, police said. A 37-year-old man suffered cuts to his hands and was taken to Humboldt Park Health where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

A 25-year-old woman was treated by paramedics at the scene for abrasions on her body.

Area Five detectives are investigating.