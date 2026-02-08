Lawsuit seeks to block Amazon data center permit in Hobart, Ind.

The Brief A lawsuit seeks to block Hobart from issuing a permit for a proposed Amazon data center after a heated plan commission meeting approved a fill permit. Opponents cite transparency and legal concerns, while Amazon says the project could bring 400+ full-time jobs paying $37–44 an hour. A Lake County judge will decide Wednesday whether the city can move forward with the permit.



An Amazon data center has been proposed in Hobart, Ind.

A group of people who are trying to block the city from issuing a permit to Amazon have filed a lawsuit against the city.

What we know:

This comes after a heated meeting last Thursday, where the city's plan commission approved the permit.

"This stuff does not happen quickly unless you know people are being paid to make sure it happens quickly."

The public has concerns about transparency, a lack of public input, and worries about the unknown if an Amazon data center is built on hundreds of acres in Hobart.

During public comment, two people spoke in favor in front of the city's plan commission granting Amazon a fill permit, allowing them to dig and test the viability of the soil.

Amazon told the city that it is expected to bring more than 400 permanent full-time jobs with the average pay at $37–44 an hour.

Besides no site plan, the other unknowns include, how many buildings will be part of the data center and what will they look like.

Mayor Josh Huddlestun said there could be up to 25 buildings, but they still don't have a firm count. Amazon also paid the city $47 million.

Angelita Soriano and her group "No data centers Hobart Indiana" are suing the city, arguing city council violated state law by skipping some key steps before approving the plan — like hosting a public information meeting to take feedback from residents.

After the plan commission granted Amazon with a fill permit, Soriano is now trying to block that from happening, after petitioning Lake County Court with a temporary injunction.

What's next:

The issue of whether Hobart can move forward with the fill permit will go before a Lake County judge Wednesday morning in Crown Point.