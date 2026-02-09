Chicago weather: Warmer-than-normal temperatures settle in after weeks of cold

The Brief Chicago’s long stretch of colder-than-normal days is ending. Temperatures will run above normal through the weekend and into next week. Any precipitation looks light, with only a small chance of rain or wet snow late Saturday.



Twenty one of the last 23 days have been colder than normal. The two days which were warmer than normal were only barely so, and on only one day was the high temperature warmer than normal. That pattern changes this week.

What we know:

Each day will be warmer than normal right through the weekend and likely well into next week. Don’t expect much sunshine today but temperatures will warm to 40° across most of Chicagoland.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures only dropping a handful of degrees.

Once again, tomorrow will feature plenty of cloud cover and limited sunshine, but highs will make it into the lower 40s. Temperatures will drop off but only slightly Wednesday, Thursday and Friday when highs will be in the upper 30s with little chance of any meaningful precipitation.

Over the weekend, temperatures will begin to edge up slightly — likely reaching the 40s by Sunday. There is a chance for some rain or wet snow Saturday night into Sunday morning, but at this juncture a significant storm is not likely in Chicagoland.