5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Chicago's Back of the Yards

Five drivers were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. when a vehicle going south on Damen Avenue crossed an intersection and struck two vehicles going east on Garfield Boulevard, police said. The striking vehicle also struck two more vehicles stopped at an intersection in the northbound lanes of Damen Avenue.

Two motorists were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and three others to Holy Cross Hospital with unspecified injuries, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Major Accidents Unit were investigating.