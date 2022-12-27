5 people killed, 14 wounded by gunfire in Chicago over Christmas weekend

Five people were killed and 14 others were wounded by gunfire over the Christmas weekend across Chicago.

A man was found fatally shot Sunday night inside a home in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. Officers performing a well-being check about 8:10 p.m. at the home in the 7200 block of South Francisco Avenue found the man with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was not known.

Early Saturday, a man died after he was shot while driving in Montclare on the Northwest Side. Frank Lamardo Jr., 40, was driving about 12:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He then crashed his car into a light pole. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died.

Friday night, a man was shot to death after an argument in a backyard in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. The 18-year-old was arguing with someone about 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when he was shot in the back and abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

A few hours later, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot while driving, then crashed his vehicle into another car in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was driving in the 10400 block of South Prospect Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when he was shot in the back, police said. He crashed into a vehicle, and fire officials took him to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

About an hour later, a woman was shot to death in West Garfield Park. She was later found inside a parked car in Maywood with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue, according to police. She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Detectives were speaking to a person of interest.

A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, authorities said. Officers were on patrol about 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street when they saw a gunman get out of a car and fire shots at an SUV, striking two occupants — a 17-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man, police said. The boy and the man were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, according to police, who did not release their conditions. After seeing the shooting, an officer fired at the gunman and two others inside the car the shooter had exited. The gunman and the people inside the car fled and the car was later found unoccupied. A weapon was recovered at the shooting scene.