Ground stop issued at O'Hare Airport due to thunderstorms

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport on Thursday morning due to thunderstorms.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered departures to O'Hare to remain grounded at 10:38 a.m. The stoppage is set to expire at 12:30 p.m. with a medium probability of being extended.

In the past 24 hours, 34 flights have been canceled at O'Hare.

Storms passing through the Chicago area are expected to end early this afternoon with skies gradually clearing and temperatures rising into the 70s.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.