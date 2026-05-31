Man, 23, killed in Near South Side shooting: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Near South Side, according to Chicago police.
Around 4:39 p.m., a 23-year-old man was outside in the 2600 block of S. Dearborn, police say. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and back.
He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The victim was later pronounced dead, according to police.
Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.