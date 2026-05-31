Man, 23, killed in Near South Side shooting: police

The Brief A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and back around 4:39 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Dearborn on Chicago's Near South Side, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. Area Three detectives are investigating, and no additional information about a suspect has been released.



A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Near South Side, according to Chicago police.

Around 4:39 p.m., a 23-year-old man was outside in the 2600 block of S. Dearborn, police say. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and back.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The victim was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.