Chicago crime: Woman stabs man who tried to break up argument, CPD says

A man was stabbed and injured by a woman while he tried to break up an argument on the city’s Far South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 13200 block of S. Langley Ave. a little before 3:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 42-year-old man was outside with a group of people when an unknown woman was in an argument with another man.

The victim tried to stop the altercation when the woman stabbed him in the chest and hand, police said.

The woman fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating.