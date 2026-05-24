The Brief An 18-year-old man was charged in the shooting of the father of ex-Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard last March. Henyard praised police for making the arrest and echoed her calls for Gov. JB Pritzker to accept help from the Trump administration to prevent crime. Her single term as mayor in Dolton was marked by a series of controversies before losing decisively in her bid for reelection last year.



An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of the father of the controversial former mayor of Dolton, Tiffany Henyard, earlier this year.

What we know:

Cordale Carroll was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Cordale Carroll (Chicago Police Department)

Police said Carroll allegedly participated in the shooting of a 65-year-old man a little before 6 p.m. on March 25 in the 1300 block of S. Kedzie Ave., on the city’s West Side.

The victim was in an alley when he was shot in the neck. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Carroll was arrested by CPD and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force last Thursday in the 1200 block of S. Damen Ave., police said.

What they're saying:

In a statement on social media, Henyard praised police for the arrest of "one of the suspects in the shooting of my father."

"I have faith that the remaining individuals involved will also be brought to justice," she said in the post.

It's unclear how many other suspects might have been involved.

She added, "While I am deeply saddened that the suspect is only 18 years old and may have forever changed the course of his life, this moment also forces us to ask where we, as a society, are failing our children."

The backstory:

Henyard’s single term as mayor of south suburban Dolton was marked by a series of controversies.

They included allegations of financial mismanagement, lavish spending on trips, a federal corruption probe, and commonly being referred to by critics as one of the "worst" mayors in the country.

She was defeated for reelection last year, but is attempting a political comeback as she runs for a local election in Fulton County, Georgia.

Henyard also echoed her call for Gov. JB Pritzker to "accept assistance" from President Donald Trump to improve public safety in Chicago and the south and west suburbs. She made a similar plea in the aftermath of the shooting, citing the deployment of federal troops and national guardsmen to cities around the country, which has been a highly controversial tactic.

When the Trump administration attempted to deploy National Guard members to the Chicago area last year to protect federal immigration personnel and facilities during Operation Midway Blitz, the state successfully sued to prevent the deployment.