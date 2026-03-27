Tiffany Henyard says father shot in Chicago, urges Pritzker and Johnson to accept help from Trump on crime

The Brief Tiffany Henyard says her father was shot in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood. She is urging Illinois and Chicago leaders to accept federal assistance to address crime. Police say the 65-year-old was shot in the neck and remains in serious condition.



A former south suburban mayor is calling for federal help to address crime in Chicago after her father was reportedly shot earlier this week.

The backstory:

Former Dolton Mayor and Thornton Township supervisor Tiffany Henyard urged Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to accept federal assistance to help clean up crime after she says her father was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday on the city's West Side.

"Yes, it is true, my family has been directly affected by the senseless gun violence that continues to plague Illinois. Yesterday, my father, my hero was an innocent victim of this random and heartbreaking violence," Henyard said in a statement shared Thursday on Facebook.

"At this time, I am calling on Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson to seriously reconsider federal assistance from President Donald J. Trump to help address this crisis and better protect the residents of Illinois, particularly in Chicago," she said. "Across the country, communities that have welcomed federal support have experienced measurable reductions in crime. Cities such as Memphis, Tennessee; Washington, D.C. and New Orleans, Louisiana during the 2026 Mardi Gras period have all seen positive outcomes through collaboration efforts."

President Trump notably deployed the National Guard to all three cities as part of federal intervention geared toward crime reduction and public safety.

Tiffany Henyard, Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson, and President Donald Trump. (Fox Chicago/Getty Images)

Henyard said the residents of Illinois "deserve to feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods," adding that the "difference between Illinois and those other states is simple, their leadership chose collaboration, and that collaboration produces results."

"I respectfully urge Governor Pritzker to reconsider working in partnership with President Donald J. Trump to ensure the safety and well-being of the people you were elected to serve. Once again, thank you for your prayers, your support, and your compassion. Please continue to keep my family lifted in prayer during this extremely difficult time," she wrote.

Dig deeper:

Henyard's father was reportedly shot around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block South Kedzie Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The 65-year-old was in an alley when he was shot in the neck and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

The current mayor of Dolton, Jason House, also released a statement on the shooting.

"We are saddened to learn of the tragic incident involving her her father. Our thoughts are with him as he fights toward recovery, and with his family as they navigate this moment of uncertainty and concern," House said. "We stand in unity, offering our prayers, strength, and support to Former Mayor Henyard and her loved ones."

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

Henyard, who lost the 2025 Democratic Dolton mayoral primary, is now running for Fulton County board of commissioners District 5 in Georgia as a Republican.