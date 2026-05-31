Two critically injured in motorcycle crash near Illinois-Wisconsin state line: officials
RANDALL, Wis. - Two people are in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on the Illinois/Wisconsin state line, according to officials.
Around 3:28 p.m. on Sunday, crews responded to the 12500 block of Fox River Road for reports of a motorcycle crash.
Officials found two people lying in the road. One individual had sustained a significant head injury and was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The victim was transported by helicopter to Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.
The second victim was transported to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie in critical but stable condition.
Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the incident.
The public are reminded to wear helmets while riding motorcycles and urged to use caution during the ongoing road construction in that area.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue.