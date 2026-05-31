Two critically injured in motorcycle crash near Illinois-Wisconsin state line: officials

The Brief Two people were critically injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 12500 block of Fox River Road near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. One victim suffered a significant head injury and was reportedly not wearing a helmet; they were airlifted to Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, while the second victim was taken to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie in critical but stable condition. The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating, and officials are reminding motorcyclists to wear helmets and use caution in the area's road construction zones.



Two people are in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on the Illinois/Wisconsin state line, according to officials.

Around 3:28 p.m. on Sunday, crews responded to the 12500 block of Fox River Road for reports of a motorcycle crash.

Officials found two people lying in the road. One individual had sustained a significant head injury and was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The victim was transported by helicopter to Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.

The second victim was transported to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie in critical but stable condition.

Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the incident.

The public are reminded to wear helmets while riding motorcycles and urged to use caution during the ongoing road construction in that area.