DUI charge for Gurnee woman in fatal I-94 crash, ISP says

The Brief A Gurnee woman was charged with aggravated DUI after a fatal crash early Saturday morning on I-94. Priscilla Martinez was the driver of a car that slammed into a semi-truck a little before 5 a.m., ISP said. Her passenger, Maria Perez, 35, died as a result of the crash, police said.



A woman was charged with driving under the influence after a fatal crash on Interstate 94 in Gurnee early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Priscilla M. Martinez, 29, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence involving death, a felony, according to the Illinois State Police.

The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. in the I-94 westbound lanes just south of IL-120. Martinez’s car was traveling in the right lane when it hit the rear end of a semi-truck.

Two occupants were taken to a local hospital with injuries, police said. One of the occupants, the passenger Maria Perez, 35, died at an area hospital.

ISP special agents arrested Martinez after she was released from the hospital.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the criminal charge against her.

What's next:

Martinez remains in custody pending her first court appearance.