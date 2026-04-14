Man, 27, shot to death while entering Chicago apartment building

The Brief A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night inside an East Garfield Park apartment building after three attackers opened fire. He was taken to a hospital where he died, and no arrests have been announced as detectives investigate.



A man was killed in a shooting Monday night in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The 27-year-old was going inside an apartment building just after 9:30 p.m. when three men got out of a car and started shooting at him inside the vestibule, according to police.

The victim was shot several times throughout the body. He was treated at the scene and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.