5 people robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Goose Island

Five people were robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:07 p.m., three men and two women were in the 1000 block of West Division when four unknown offenders exited a dark-colored SUV, displayed firearms and demanded the victims' property, police said.

All five victims complied, and the offenders took the property, got back in the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported and no offenders are in custody.