5 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Five people were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago, including a 17-year-old girl who was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

About 5:15 p.m., she was standing on the front porch of a home in the 7500 block of South Carpenter Street when a white four-door vehicle drove up and someone inside unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said. The teen was hit in the foot and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.

The day’s latest shooting injured a 20-year-old man in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

He was in a vehicle about 9:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Spaulding Avenue when an unknown black SUV drove up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The man was hit in the arm, but was able to take himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The suspected shooter drove off on Spaulding, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

Another man was shot while riding a bicycle through Douglas on the South Side.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old was biking about 9:06 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when he heard a gunshot and realized he was grazed on the shoulder, police said. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition.

Earlier in the evening, a man was wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was on the sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East 43rd Street when someone approached him and opened fire, police said. The man was hit in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A shooting in McKinley Park left a 31-year-old man critically wounded.

The man was on the sidewalk at 6:42 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Wood Street when a black SUV drove up and someone inside started shooting, according to police. The man was hit in the head, neck and back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Tuesday’s shootings wounded four people, one of them fatally.