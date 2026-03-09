Chicago crime: Man fatally shot in vehicle on West Side

The Brief A 31-year-old man was found shot in the chest while sitting in a car Sunday night in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died, and police are investigating.



A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

What we know:

The 31-year-old was found just before 8 p.m. sitting in a car with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street, according to police.

Paramedics took the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. As of Monday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Area Four detectives are investigating.